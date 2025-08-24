Candidate Recommended For BPS-17 Job Possessed Fake University Qualification, SPSC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A candidate recommended for the BPS-17 Veterinary Officer job by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has turned out to possess fake qualifications.
According to a press statement issued by the commission late on Saturday night, the SPSC sent the academic credentials of candidate Ammara, daughter of Muhammad Hanif Khanzada, to Sindh Agriculture University for verification.
In response, the Controller of Examinations of the SAU clearly stated that the degree, transcript and pass certificate submitted by the candidate were entirely fake and bogus, and had never been issued by the university.
Following the verification, the commission has initiated a strict legal and administrative action against the candidate, the statement said.
It added that under official regulations, the said candidate would be debarred for 5 years, during which she would not be considered eligible to apply for any government post.
The SPSC's statement also underlined that Ammara's current application has been cancelled.
It is reiterated that the commission had zero tolerance for fraud, forgery, and misrepresentation.
The commissioner cautioned that any candidate found guilty of submitting fake documents would face the strictest possible legal and administrative consequences without any leniency.
