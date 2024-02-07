Candidate remains safe in attack on election office

(@FahadShabbir)

Changez Khan, independent candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1 Attock-1, remained safe in an an attack by unknown assailants on his election office in Hazro on Wednesday night

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Changez Khan, independent candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1 Attock-1, remained safe in an an attack by unknown assailants on his election office in Hazro on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, Changez Khan had just offered Isha prayer when motorcycle riders fired five shots at his office, which broke the window panes, but he fortunately remained safe.

Later talking to APP, Changez Khan said he had no enmity with anyone.