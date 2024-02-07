Candidate Remains Safe In Attack On Election Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Changez Khan, independent candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1 Attock-1, remained safe in an an attack by unknown assailants on his election office in Hazro on Wednesday night
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Changez Khan, independent candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-1 Attock-1, remained safe in an an attack by unknown assailants on his election office in Hazro on Wednesday night.
According to police sources, Changez Khan had just offered Isha prayer when motorcycle riders fired five shots at his office, which broke the window panes, but he fortunately remained safe.
Later talking to APP, Changez Khan said he had no enmity with anyone.
Recent Stories
ECP suspends civil servant for video message
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division
All set for general election in Bajaur
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts
Man kills father in Attock
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat
ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP suspends civil servant for video message6 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division7 minutes ago
-
All set for general election in Bajaur7 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana7 minutes ago
-
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas5 minutes ago
-
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion5 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts5 minutes ago
-
Man kills father in Attock5 minutes ago
-
11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visit shrines of Garhi Khudabakhsh5 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march in city5 minutes ago