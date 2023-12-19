Open Menu

Candidates Asked To File Nomination Papers From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Candidates asked to file nomination papers from tomorrow

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Returning Officers (ROs) of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued public notices, formally seeking nomination papers from all prospective electoral candidates in their respective districts for the national and provincial assembly seats from Wednesday(Dec 20).

According to a notification issued by Returning Officers(ROs) of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts, candidates can file their nomination papers between December 20 and December 22 for contesting general elections 2024 for the national and provincial assembly seats.

It further says the Names of the nominated candidates will be published on December 23.

Similarly, December 24-30 was fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was fixed as January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding an appeal against decisions of the returning officer regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal was fixed as January 10, 2024 while the revised list of candidates would be published on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12. Election symbols to candidates would be allocated to contesting candidates on 13th January while polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

