Open Menu

Candidates Can Submit Nominations For PK-18 Samarbagh Till Dec 22: DEO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Candidates can submit nominations for PK-18 Samarbagh till Dec 22: DEO

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The District Election Office (DEO) has said that the interested candidates can submit their nomination paper for PK-18 Samarbagh Dir Payan till December 22 with the returning officer.

In a public notice issued here in connection with general elections 2024, it said that the list of candidates' Names would be published on December 23 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done from December 24 to 30.

The hearing on appeals of rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers would be conducted on January 3rd while the appellate authority would give final judgments on the appeals on January 10.

The revised list of candidates would be released on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of the nomination papers would be January 12.

It said that the election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on January 13 and the polling for general elections would be held on Thursday, February 8.

APP/ari-adi

Related Topics

Election Hearing Dir January February December From Nomination Papers PK-18

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

11 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

11 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

11 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

11 hours ago
Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

11 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

11 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

11 hours ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

11 hours ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

11 hours ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan