Candidates can submit nominations for PK-18 Samarbagh till Dec 22: DEO

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The District Election Office (DEO) has said that the interested candidates can submit their nomination paper for PK-18 Samarbagh Dir Payan till December 22 with the returning officer.

In a public notice issued here in connection with general elections 2024, it said that the list of candidates' Names would be published on December 23 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done from December 24 to 30.

The hearing on appeals of rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers would be conducted on January 3rd while the appellate authority would give final judgments on the appeals on January 10.

The revised list of candidates would be released on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of the nomination papers would be January 12.

It said that the election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on January 13 and the polling for general elections would be held on Thursday, February 8.

APP/ari-adi