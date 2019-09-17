UrduPoint.com
Candidates Elect Unopposed As Members HSATI Executive Committee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :In continuation of election process of the annual elections of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, nine candidates who submitted nomination papers for elections on the vacant seats of members executive committee have been declared elect unopposed as no other candidate had shown interest to contest against them.

The Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain who is acting as the returning officer for annual elections 2019-2020 informed that Names of candidates who have been elected unopposed as the members executive committee as Muhammad Bilal, Khalid Shakoor Memon, Mangal Das, Shahid Soomro, Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Mehmood Ahmed, Aamir Shahab, Mazharul Haq Choudhry, and Prem Chand.

The newly unopposed elected members will take responsibilities of outgoing members Shuja Razzaq Memon, Umer Tariq, Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, Muhammad Shoaib, Mian Farooq Ahmed, Shahiduddin Tuglaq, Ziauddin Qureshi, Muhammad Masoom Khan and Pehlaj Rai and they along with six sitting members namely Shahid Kaimkhani, Ashfaq Memon, Dleep Kumar, Salahuddin Qureshi, Aamir Umer and Khalid Umer Malik will form the executive committee and elected the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on September 24, 2019, the Secretary HSATI informed.

