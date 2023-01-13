Candidates elected unopposed during MUTA election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The candidates whose nomination papers for the contest of election on posts of office bearers of Mehran University Teachers Association (MUTA) have been declared unopposed on Friday.

According to Dr Ghulam Yasin Shaikh, who acted as the election commissioner, declared Dr Nasarullah Pirzada, Dr Naved Mengal, Eng. Hafiz Arshad Ali Memon, Eng. Zulfiqar Ali Solangi, Eng.

Junaid Ahmed Baloch and Dr Irfan Ahmed Memon elected as unopposed on the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and Social Secretary respectively as no other candidate had filed nomination papers against them.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Lachamn Das Sonhar, deans of all faculties, and academic and administrative department heads congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Mehran University Teachers Association.