Candidates Face Penalties For Violating Election Rules In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are issuing notices and fines to candidates for violating election rules, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) instructions.
According to the social media post of ECP spokesman, District Monitoring Officer Sahiwal, Paigham Ghani, has fined Rana Aamir Shahzad Tahir, a candidate of NA-141, Rs. 50,000 for breaching the code of conduct.
District Monitoring Officer in Mardan has imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on Jamat e Islami candidate Aqib Ismael of NA-23 for erecting king-size hoardings.
The Deputy Commissioner in Mardan has instructed the candidate to deposit the receipt after paying the fine into the national exchequer.
