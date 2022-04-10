Candidates for Pakistani Prime Minister File Nomination Papers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Candidates to replace Pakistan's ousted prime minister filed their nomination papers on Sunday, hours after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party are the front-runners in the race for the office, the Dawn daily reported.

The parliament voted in the early hours of Sunday to dismiss Khan, ending his nearly four-year stint. It will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

In his first message after the ousting, Khan again accused foreign powers of being behind a "conspiracy of regime change" and announced the beginning of a freedom struggle.

Tehreek-e-Insaf has called for nationwide demonstrations against the foreign-backed plot to install an "imported" government in Islamabad. Protests in the capital were scheduled for 9:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT).