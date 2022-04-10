UrduPoint.com

Candidates For Pakistani Prime Minister File Nomination Papers - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Candidates for Pakistani Prime Minister File Nomination Papers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Candidates to replace Pakistan's ousted prime minister filed their nomination papers on Sunday, hours after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party are the front-runners in the race for the office, the Dawn daily reported.

The parliament voted in the early hours of Sunday to dismiss Khan, ending his nearly four-year stint. It will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

In his first message after the ousting, Khan again accused foreign powers of being behind a "conspiracy of regime change" and announced the beginning of a freedom struggle.

Tehreek-e-Insaf has called for nationwide demonstrations against the foreign-backed plot to install an "imported" government in Islamabad. Protests in the capital were scheduled for 9:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Parliament Vote Sunday From Government Race Nomination Papers P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

21 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

22 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.