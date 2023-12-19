Open Menu

Candidates For Police Recruitment Undergo Psychological Test

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A psychological test of the candidates for police recruitment was conducted here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah along with Maj (retd) Dr Saleem Khan inspected the tests of the candidates.

This psychological test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for candidates hailing from different districts of the Dera region.

