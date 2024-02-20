- Home
Candidates For Reserved Seats Of Female, Minority Asked To Submit Election Expenses By Feb 21
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) All the candidates for reserved seats of female and minority in both national and provincial assemblies have been asked to submit their election expenses with concerned Returning Officer by February 21.
In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded all the candidates of reserved seats for women and minority whose Names are included in Form 33 to submit their election expenses.
The last date for submission of election expense is February 21 and candidates are asked to submit Form C with concerned Returning Officer before expiry of last date.
In case of non-compliance of election code of conduct, the notification regarding winner of the seats will not be issued, ECP warns.
