Candidates Gear Up For General Elections 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, political parties and candidates across Hazara division are striving for the support and votes of their people to win general elections on both national and provincial assembly constitutions.

In district Abbottabad from two national assembly seats NA-16 and 17 and four provincial assembly Constituencies including PK-42,43,44 and 45 a tough competition between various candidates is expected where majority of the voters are supporting PML-N and PTI backed candidates.

In NA-16 Abbottabad-I, the candidates include former Federal minister and deputy speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbasi from PML-N, former Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan independent candidate, and PTI backed independent candidate Ali Asghar Khan. However, a tough contest is expected between Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

From NA-17 Abbottabad-II, Malik Mohabbat Awan representing PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is supported candidate MNA Ali Khan Jadoon are strong contenders while Pakistan Peoples Party's nominee is Syed Saleem is also contesting the election.

In PK-42 Abbottabad-1, a tough competition is anticipated between PML-N's candidate Sardar Fareed Abbasi and former PTI lawmaker Nazir Abbasi, who is contesting independently.

In PK-43 Abbottabad-2, the contenders include former Senator Barrister Javaid Abbasi as an independent candidate, PTI-backed independent candidate Rajab Ali Abbasi, PML-N's candidate Khalid Rahman, and Jamaat-e-Islami's candidate Abdul Razzaq Abbasi. However, a tough contest is expected between Barrister Javaid Abbasi and Rajab Ali Abbasi.

In PK-44 Abbottabad-3, the competition is between PML-N's candidate Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and independent candidate Iftikhar Khan Jadoon, backed by PTI is expected.

In PK-45 Abbottabad-4, the contenders are including Muhammad Arshad Awan PML-N, PTI backed candidate Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, , Jamaat-e-Islami's candidate Amjad Khan Jadoon, and independent candidate Wasim Khan Jadoon.

However, a tough competition is anticipated between Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Muhammad Arshad Awan.

