Candidates' interview for admissions in MBBS/ BDS on Oct 29, 30 at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro will conduct interviews for admissions in MBBS/BDS session 2019-20 on the basis of being Hafiz Quran on October 29 and 30, 2019.

According to press release, those candidates who had applied for admissions on the basis of being Hafiz Quran are informed to appear for interviews on the given dates at about 9 a.m.

The candidates were advised to bring Sanad of Hafiz Quran, Matriculation Paka and Marks certificates, Intermediate pass and Marks certificates, domicile and PRC of the candidate, domicile of the father and CNIC of candidate.