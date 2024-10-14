Candidates' Lists For Sindh Local Government By-elections Released
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The candidates' lists for the November 14 by-elections for 77 vacant local government seats in Sindh province have been released.
According to the Election Commission, 428 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to contest various positions, including the seats of four chairman, two vice chairman, and four ward councillor in Karachi.
Ninety-six nomination papers have been submitted for ten seats across various categories in six districts of Karachi.
This includes 14 nomination papers for the seat of chairman in District South, UC 13; 10 for the vice chairman in District Central, UC 5 Gulberg; 11 for the chairman seat in District Central, UC 7 Liaquatabad; and eight for the general ward seat in District Kemari, UC 1 across ten municipalities.
Elections are set to take place for the Chairman position in the vacant seat of District Malir UC No. 9. Additionally, eight nomination papers have been submitted for seat of the General Ward No. 4 in District Malir UC 7 of Ibrahim Hydari.
Eight nomination papers have been submitted for the seat of Chairman in District Malir UC 9, while five nomination papers
have been filed for one General Ward seat in West District UC 5 Manghopir.
Seven nomination papers have been submitted for the General Ward No. 1 seat in District Korangi UC 7, and fifteen nomination papers have been filed for the seat of Chairman in District Korangi UC 7 Model Colony. Additionally, ten nomination papers have been submitted for the Vice Chairman seat in District Korangi UC 6 Landhi.
