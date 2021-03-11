Candidates obtain nomination papers for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The government and opposition candidates on Thursday obtained nomination papers for the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman from the Senate secretariat.

According to officials, leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on behalf of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi received the papers.

Senator Sherry Rehman received the papers on behalf of Yousaf Raza Gillani, while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who would be contesting for the slot of Deputy Chairman, obtained the papers on his own.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Yousaf Raza Gillani will contest for the slot of Chairman Senate.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Muhammad Afridi would challenge each other for the post of Deputy Chairman.