UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candidates Obtain Nomination Papers For Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Candidates obtain nomination papers for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The government and opposition candidates on Thursday obtained nomination papers for the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman from the Senate secretariat.

According to officials, leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on behalf of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi received the papers.

Senator Sherry Rehman received the papers on behalf of Yousaf Raza Gillani, while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who would be contesting for the slot of Deputy Chairman, obtained the papers on his own.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Yousaf Raza Gillani will contest for the slot of Chairman Senate.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Muhammad Afridi would challenge each other for the post of Deputy Chairman.

Related Topics

Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani Sherry Rehman Afridi Post From Government Nomination Papers Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

57 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

1 hour ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

1 hour ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

1 hour ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.