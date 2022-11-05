Candidates of ETA Test Exam blocked GT road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The candidates protested outside ETA Test Examination Center on GT Road, Peshawar over the sudden cancellation of the ETA Test by ETA authorities.

Talking to journalists, hundreds of the candidates first blocked the GT road near Hashnagari, causing hardship for the people and the candidates also abused ETA officials by postponing the test without informing them.

Candidates from far away came to Peshawar to give the test but all of sudden came to know that the test had been postponed.

The test for the recruitment of Assistant and Junior Clerk vacancies in DC Khyber Office was to be held today. ETA has yet to come out with any position on the postponement of the Test