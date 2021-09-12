Candidates of PPP, MQM-P emerges victorious in 6 wards of CBH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have emerged victorious in the 6 out of 10 wards of the Cantonment board Hyderabad, according to the unofficial results.

The counting of votes in the remaining 4 wards continued till the filing of this report.

The PPP Fakir Muhammad secured 662 votes in ward number one followed by 390 by MQM-P's Bholu Shaikh and 202 by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Zahid Ali.

In ward 3 the PPP's Abdul Rehman Pathan bagged 766 votes, MQM-P's Muhammad Bashir Khan 181 and PTI's Ashraf Memon got 152.

The PPP's Qazi Ashhad Abbassi was polled highest votes, 430, in ward 4 while PTI's Kashif Qadir and MQM-P's Abdul Hadi received 380 and 88 votes, respectively.

The candidate of MQM-P, Abdul Aziz, won ward 6 with 565 votes followed by 268 votes of PPP's Muhammad Bilal and 214 votes of PTI's Muhammad Naseem.

In the ward 8 MQM-P's Mukhtiar Ahmed bagged 783 votes, PTI's Waqar Hussain 290, PPP's Adnan 285 and Pak Sarzameen Party's Muhammad Kashif 296.

Shah Hussain Bukhari, a candidate of MQM-P, won ward 10 with 496 votes while PPP's Abdul Shakoor and PTI's Usman Ghani received 251 and 244 votes, respectively.