Candidates' Revised List In KP LG Polls To Be Published On Wednesday

The date of publication of the revised list of candidates in the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been kept as March 2 (Wednesday) According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), March 1 was the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 3 while the date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates and the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates will be March 4.

The consolidation of results will be on April 4, 2022, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day.

Earlier, the public notice inviting nomination papers was issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates were from February 14 to February 18.

The date of publication of the Names of the nominated candidates was February 19 while the scrutiny process continued till February 23. The last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers (ROs) on rejecting or accepting the nomination papers was February 24 to February 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, issuing the revised schedule of phase 2 of the polls in the province.

These elections will be held in 65 tehsils of 18 districts while in the first phase local government elections were held in 66 tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.

>