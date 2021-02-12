Candidates start filing nomination papers for Senate elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The candidates on Friday started filing their nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

In order to facilitate the candidates, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces while the candidates can file their nomination papers on Saturday also with ROs.

The polling will be held on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

According to an ECP notification, polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A public notice has already been issued by returning officers for inviting nomination papers.

The nominated candidates will be announced on February 14, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 15 to February 16.

The dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 17 to February 18.

The dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 19 to February 20. The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 21 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 22.

The commission called upon the members of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which are going to become vacant on March 11.