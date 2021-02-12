UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candidates Start Filing Nomination Papers For Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Candidates start filing nomination papers for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The candidates on Friday started filing their nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

In order to facilitate the candidates, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces while the candidates can file their nomination papers on Saturday also with ROs.

The polling will be held on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

According to an ECP notification, polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A public notice has already been issued by returning officers for inviting nomination papers.

The nominated candidates will be announced on February 14, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 15 to February 16.

The dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 17 to February 18.

The dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 19 to February 20. The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 21 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 22.

The commission called upon the members of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which are going to become vacant on March 11.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February March Women From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.