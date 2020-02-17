UrduPoint.com
Candidates Submit Forms For Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Elections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

Candidates submit forms for Lahore High Court (LHC) bar elections

The candidates have submitted their forms for contesting elections of Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association Bahawalpur Bench for year 2020-21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The candidates have submitted their forms for contesting elections of Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association Bahawalpur Bench for year 2020-21.

According to a press release issued here, Raja Muhammad Sohail Iftkhar Advocate and Mian Muhammad Azhar Advocate submitted their forms for the office of President. Malik Muhammad Naeem Advocate and Malik Muhammad Rafeeq Advocate submitted their forms for the office of Senior Vice President (Bahawalpur seat).

For the office of Vice President (Rahimyar Khan seat), Bashir Hussain Advocate and Muhammad Rizwan Advocate while for the office of Vice President (Bahawanagar seat), Rao Fasahat and for the same office (Lodhran seat), Ahmed Jahanzeb Malik and Chaudhary Dilshad submitted their forms.

For the office of General Secretary, Sardar Muhammad Abbas Advocate and Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan Baloch Advocate and for the office of Joint Secretary, Jam Muhammad Afzal Advocate and Muhammad Khan Advocate submitted their forms.

