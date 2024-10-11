Candidates submit nomination forms to contest by-elections for vacant HMC seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Returning Officer for by-elections on some local government Constituencies in Hyderabad on Friday received 52 nomination forms.

According to details, the forms were submitted by the candidates who wanted to contest the by-elections on the seats of Chairmen, Vice Chairman and General Members of various Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The vacant seats are up for grabs in 3 UCs of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pareetabad, 4 in TMC Hussainabad and one each in TMC Qasimabad and TMC Tandojam.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on November 14.