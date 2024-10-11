Candidates Submit Nomination Forms To Contest By-elections For Vacant HMC Seats
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Returning Officer for by-elections on some local government Constituencies in Hyderabad on Friday received 52 nomination forms.
According to details, the forms were submitted by the candidates who wanted to contest the by-elections on the seats of Chairmen, Vice Chairman and General Members of various Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).
The vacant seats are up for grabs in 3 UCs of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pareetabad, 4 in TMC Hussainabad and one each in TMC Qasimabad and TMC Tandojam.
The by-elections are scheduled to take place on November 14.
