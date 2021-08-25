UrduPoint.com

Candidates Submits Nomination Forms For Election On HCSTSI Governing Body Seats

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 15 candidates have submitted nomination forms for election on eight seats of the governing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, as per HCSTSI Constitution, eight seats of the governing body will be vacated on September 30,2021 therefore, three members election committee comprising Nabil Ahmed Siddiqui headed by Nabil Ahmed Siddiqui and Shaikh Shoukat Ali and Muhammad Asghar Khan Khilji as its members had announced elections on these seats on September 14, 2021.

On Wednesday, the last day of filing nomination papers, a total of 15 candidates submitted their forms for contest in elections on these eight seats of the governing body. Those who submitted the nomination papers included the former HCSTSI Presidents Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani and Doulat Ram Lohana, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Idrees Memon, Muhammad Sohail Memon, Masroor Iqbal, Abdul Saleem Arain, Muhammad Arif Memon, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami, Mueez Abbas, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani.

