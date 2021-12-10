Candidates warned imprisonment, fine for not stopping campaign 48 hours before the polls date

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the contestants of Punjab Assembly's PP-206, Khanewal-IV to stop their respective election campaigns precisely, 48 hours before the polls date of December 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the contestants of Punjab Assembly's PP-206, Khanewal-IV to stop their respective election campaigns precisely, 48 hours before the polls date of December 16.

An ECP spokesman said in a statement that the candidates violating the deadline would have to face music in terms of various penalties including fine up to Rs 100,000 or two years imprisonment or both. � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �The open campaigning for the�December 16�by election in Khanewal-would come to a close on mid night falling between December 14�and 15 - 48 hours before the polling day. The candidates must avoid rallies and mass gatherings two days before the polling date.

He urged the political parties to cooperate with the ECP for making the electioneering process free, fair and transparent.