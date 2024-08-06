Candidates without party affiliation certificates to be classified as independent: Kayani

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N)'s Bilal Azhar Kayani stated that under the new amendment bill, candidates who fail to submit their party affiliation certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered independent.
Speaking to the media after the National Assembly passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote on Tuesday, he said the bill stipulates that candidates failing to declare party affiliation before the returning officer will be considered independents, with the amendment retroactively effective from the Election Act 2017.
Under the new amendment bill, parties failing to submit candidate lists for reserved seats within the stipulated time will be ineligible for those seats.
"If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the prescribed period, no political party shall be entitled to the reserved seats," he added.
The newly passed Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 restricts independent candidates from joining any political party after a specified period post-election.
The bill also stipulates that candidates who fail to submit an affidavit of party affiliation to the returning officer will be considered independent. It amends previous legislation that allowed independents to join political parties after elections.
