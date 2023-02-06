Candle light vigil for Peshawar martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Sunday evening lighted candles in Jinnah Garden in commemoration of martyrs of Peshawar incident.

A large number of people belonging to civil society were present on the occasion in addition to Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan and SP Sadar Division Shamsul Haq Durrani.

Speaking on the occasion, divisional commissioner said that Pakistan was passing through a critical stage. However, the entire nation was united to foil nefarious designs of the anti Pakistan elements.

She also saluted the martyrs of armed forces who presented unprecedented sacrifices for defending ideological and geographical boundaries of the country.

Later, special prayer was also held for departed souls of martyrs of Peshawar incident.