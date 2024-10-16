Candle Light Vigil Held In Memory Of Karsaz Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) To pay tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, candles were lit by workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Liberty Chowk, PS-64 Hyderabad.
Prayers were also offered for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.
On this occasion General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Information Secretary PPP Sindh Senator Ajiz Dhamra, MPA Hina Dastagir, MPA Nuzrat Pathan, Noorul Nisa Abro, Town Chairman Qasimabad Umair Chandio, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Daniyal, Abro engineer Sikandar Hayat were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of October 18 can never be forgotten.
He said that it was the darkest day in the country's history when, under a dictator's rule, bomb blasts were orchestrated during Benazir Bhutto’s return, martyring hundreds of workers.
He emphasized that the PPP is the only political party in Pakistan where not only the workers but also the top leadership had sacrificed their lives, yet the party has never compromised on democracy.
Despite the ongoing sacrifices, PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to democracy.
On this occasion, Senator Aajiz Dhamra, stated that on October 18, the workers and leaders of the PPP renewed their commitment to continue this democratic mission for the welfare of the people, and are prepared to make any sacrifices needed. He reiterated that under the leadership of president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP continues its mission of true democratic governance and remains the true voice of the people.
A large number of party workers, leaders, and the general public attended the event, lighting candles and offering prayers for the martyrs.
