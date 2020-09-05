Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the martyrs

A group of citizens held a candle light vigil to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A group of citizens held a candle light vigil to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The vigil, organized by Hyderabad Tajir Ittehad and City Welfare Organization in connection with the Defence Day, was held outside Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday evening.

The participants chanted slogans and praised the country's armed forces and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.