UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candle Light Vigil Held To Pay Homage To The Martyrs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the martyrs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A group of citizens held a candle light vigil to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The vigil, organized by Hyderabad Tajir Ittehad and City Welfare Organization in connection with the Defence Day, was held outside Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday evening.

The participants chanted slogans and praised the country's armed forces and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Defence Day

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

6 minutes ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

21 minutes ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to never compromise sovereignty, security ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

1 hour ago

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campai ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.