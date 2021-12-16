UrduPoint.com

Candle-lit Ceremony For APS Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Candle-lit ceremony for APS martyrs

A candle-lit vigil was held at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, People's Colony No 1, here on Thursday to pay homage to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said the everlasting sacrifices of martyrs of APS would never be forgotten. He saluted the martyrs and said that that was very tragic and worst incident of terrorism.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the APS martyrs.

He said that the blood of martyrs would not go waste. He said that every Pakistani was grieved over the tragic incident of terrorism and stood with the families of martyrs.

The school children also presented a tableau and national songs.

MPA Firdous Rae, renowned educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt and a large number of students and teachers were also present.

