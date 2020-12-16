UrduPoint.com
Candlelight Vigil Held At LUMHS In Memory Of APS Massacre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Candlelight vigil held at LUMHS in memory of APS massacre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at main campus of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro on the eve of the sixth anniversary of Army Public school massacre, which killed 144 students and staff members.

The ceremony was organized by LUMHS management and attended by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani, Pro VC Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia and others.

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani was also arranged to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School tragedy and candles were lit in front of the displayed pictures of the martyr students and the staff members.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Bikha Ram said on this day while paying tribute to our young martyrs, we also laud the efforts of our armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

"The nation cannot forget the massacre of the little angels and teachers of Army Public School Peshawer sixd years ago on this day, VC said and added that blood of innocent united the nation against all forms of extremism and terrorism.

More Stories From Pakistan

