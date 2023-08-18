Candlelight vigil held at SPC to remember Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A candlelight vigil was held at Sukkur Press Club (SPC) on Friday to pay tribute to senior journalist and Bureau Chief of a private Sindhi tv channel Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on August 13, here.

All the office bearers of the SPC, Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ), including members of the club, journalists, cameramen, and photographers gathered there to reminisce about the martyred Jan Muhammad Mahar and placed flowers and candles light vigil in front of his photos.

On the occasion, a special prayer was offered for the eternal peace of Jan Muhammad Mahar.

Journalists also carried placards with pictures of Shaheed Jan Muhammad while others held candles to pay tribute to his services.