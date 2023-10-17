Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz incident

Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) Hyderabad Chapter arranged a candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening to remember the martyrs of the Karsaaz incident

Candlelight vigil was held outside Radio Pakistan building, Party workers and leaders sprinkled rose petals to pay homage to the martyrs of "Karsaaz" tragedy.

