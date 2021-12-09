UrduPoint.com

Candlelight Vigil Held For Sri Lankan National

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Civil Society on Thursday evening held a candlelight vigil in the memory of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara here at Rawalpindi Press Club

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ms Shnila Ruth strongly condemned the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager and termed this unfortunate incident against the basic teachings of any religion as no religion preached hatred or this kind of barbarism.

Shunila Ruth also lit candles with the participants in memory of the Sri Lankan citizen and sprinkled flower petals with pictures of the Sri Lankan citizen.

The memorial ceremony was organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Minority wing outside Rawalpindi Press Club, attended by many people, including members of Hindu and Christian communities.

The participants paid tributes to the victim of the unfortunate attack and held a candlelight vigil.

Later, Bishop Tariq John offered special prayers for the victim and expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.

A mob in Sialkot had tortured a Sri Lankan man working as a manager at a local factory to death over blasphemy allegations before burning his body on December 3.

