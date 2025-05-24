Candlelight Vigil Held In Kech To Honor APS Khuzdar Martyrs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A candlelight vigil was held in Turbat as part of a memorial reference organized by the district administration of Kech to honor the innocent children martyred in the terrorist attack on the bus of Army Public school (APS) Khuzdar.
The memorial reference took place on Saturday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kech, Tabish Ali Baloch, said a news release.
The district officials, representatives of various government departments, civil society members, and a large number of citizens were attended the memorial reference.
The reference began with the lighting of candles in remembrance of the martyrs, followed by prayers for the elevation of their ranks in the Jannah and patience and strength for the bereaved families.
During their addresses, the speakers paid rich tributes to the victims and strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism. They reaffirmed that such attacks cannot dampen the spirit of the nation. “As one united nation, we stand firm against terrorism and are ready to make every sacrifice for the safety and progress of our beloved homeland,” a speaker said.
The ceremony concluded with two minutes of silence observed in honor of the martyrs, symbolizing the community’s deep sorrow and unwavering solidarity.
