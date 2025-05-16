Open Menu

Candlelight Vigil Held To Honour Martyrs, Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Candlelight vigil held to honour martyrs, Pak armed forces

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A candlelight ceremony was held outside the District Police Officer’s office in Khanewal on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs.

The event, organized by the district administration, featured the lighting of candles by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa Siyal to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

Speaking at the event, ADCG Siyal said the purpose of the vigil was to express solidarity with the armed forces and acknowledge the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs.

“We are proud of those who laid down their lives for the country. Every child of this nation is ready to defend the motherland,” he stated, adding that any malicious intent against Pakistan will be crushed with resolve.

The event was attended by Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Rana Mehboob Alam, SHO City Khalid Abbas, journalists, traders, and members of civil society.

Participants paid homage to the martyrs and offered special prayers for the elevation of their ranks at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

9 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

9 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

23 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

23 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

23 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

23 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

23 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan