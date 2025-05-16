Candlelight vigil held to honour martyrs, Pak armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A candlelight ceremony was held outside the District Police Officer’s office in Khanewal on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs.

The event, organized by the district administration, featured the lighting of candles by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa Siyal to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

Speaking at the event, ADCG Siyal said the purpose of the vigil was to express solidarity with the armed forces and acknowledge the unmatched sacrifices of martyrs.

“We are proud of those who laid down their lives for the country. Every child of this nation is ready to defend the motherland,” he stated, adding that any malicious intent against Pakistan will be crushed with resolve.

The event was attended by Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Rana Mehboob Alam, SHO City Khalid Abbas, journalists, traders, and members of civil society.

Participants paid homage to the martyrs and offered special prayers for the elevation of their ranks at the conclusion of the ceremony.