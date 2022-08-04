UrduPoint.com

Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Police Martyrs At Liberty Chowk

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 09:21 PM

In connection with Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SP Traffic, DSPs, traffic wardens and a large number of citizens held candlelight vigil in the remembrance of martyrs of police at Liberty Chowk, here on Thursday evening

The CCPO along with other officers and traffic wardens lit candles at Liberty Chowk. Fateha was offered for the souls of the martyrs, and the officers prayed for peace and solidarity of the country.

While speaking to the media persons, the CCPO said that great nations never forgot the sacrifices of their martyrs who laid their lives for the bright future of their country.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the martyrs of police had boosted the morale of their colleagues, adding that every officer and official of Lahore police was the member of the force of martyrs. "We will utilize all available resources for the welfare of the heirs of these martyrs", he added.

