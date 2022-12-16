Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderabad

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro paid rich tributes to martyrs of Army Public School (APS) and said the incident still made the people sad after passing 8 years of the terrorist attack on APS, Peshawar, which had claimed innocent lives of students, teachers and staff.

Speaking to the media at a candle vigil in the premises of Shahbaz Building here on Friday, the DC said the December 16 was commemorated to pay tribute to the martyrs, sympathise with their families and to send a message of national resilience to the terrorists.

"The terrorists should know that they can't subdue the people of Pakistan," he added.

The Additional DC Qaim Akbar Numai, other government officers, teachers and students attended the ceremony in large numbers.