Candlelit Vigil For Peshawar Blast Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A candlelit vigil was held at Jinnah Park here on Monday to pay homage to the martyrs of Peshawar suicide attack.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, police officers/officials and civil society were present on the occasion.

Presenting tribute to the martyrs, the CPO said that sacrifices of martyrs for the sovereignty of homeland would not go waste and reaffirmed the pledge that terrorism would be eradicated from the country.

All forces in the country were united and they would never hesitate to sacrifice theirlives for the sovereignty of country, he added.

The participants also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.

