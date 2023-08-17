Open Menu

Candles Enlightened To Pay Tribute To Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Candles enlightened to pay tribute to Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Civil Society, Traders, and Media persons paid tribute to Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on Aug 13 here.

Journalists held placards with pictures of the Shaheed Jan Muhammad while others held candles to pay tribute to him.

The Press Club Sukkur (SPC) posted images of the tributes. A score of people gathered and paid rich tribute to the martyred journalist for his services.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Sukkur Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

6 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

35 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

15 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan