Candles enlightened to pay tribute to Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Civil Society, Traders, and Media persons paid tribute to Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on Aug 13 here.

Journalists held placards with pictures of the Shaheed Jan Muhammad while others held candles to pay tribute to him.

The Press Club Sukkur (SPC) posted images of the tributes. A score of people gathered and paid rich tribute to the martyred journalist for his services.