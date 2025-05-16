Open Menu

Candles Lighted To Mark Youm-e-Tashakur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Candles lighted to mark Youm-e-Tashakur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) District administration has lighted candles in the memory of the martyrs to mark the Youm-e-Tashakur here on Friday.

In Faisalabad, a series of grand ceremonies were arranged to honor the Pak army's historic triumph in Marka-e-Haq and the local community expressed deep admiration for the martyrs and veterans of the armed forces.

The most important highlight of these events is the tribute paid to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices secured this significant victory, strengthening national pride and unity.

District administration also organized a ceremony at Faisalabad Arts Council where candles were lit in memory of the martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir presided over the event in which Member Provincial Assembly Qudsia Batool, ADCG Captain (retired) Tayyab Sami, and families of the national heroes were also present in addition to former parliamentarians Hajji Akram Ansari and Faqir Hussain Dogar.

The participants were shown a documentary showcasing the Pak Army’s legendary victories, which left a strong emotional impact on the audience. The students added vibrant energy to the event with their patriotic tableaus, creating an atmosphere of deep national fervor.

Throughout the gathering, the hall echoed with spirited slogans like “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pak Army,” reflecting the unwavering support of the public for their defenders.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir said that the entire nation feels immense pride in this victory as the armed forces have made the country’s defense impregnable.

MPA Qudsia Batool expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty Allah and remarked that the valiant forces of Pakistan crushed the arrogance of India with bravery and determination.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

10 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

10 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

24 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

24 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

24 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

24 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

24 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

24 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan