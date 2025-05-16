Candles lighted to mark Youm-e-Tashakur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) District administration has lighted candles in the memory of the martyrs to mark the Youm-e-Tashakur here on Friday.

In Faisalabad, a series of grand ceremonies were arranged to honor the Pak army's historic triumph in Marka-e-Haq and the local community expressed deep admiration for the martyrs and veterans of the armed forces.

The most important highlight of these events is the tribute paid to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices secured this significant victory, strengthening national pride and unity.

District administration also organized a ceremony at Faisalabad Arts Council where candles were lit in memory of the martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir presided over the event in which Member Provincial Assembly Qudsia Batool, ADCG Captain (retired) Tayyab Sami, and families of the national heroes were also present in addition to former parliamentarians Hajji Akram Ansari and Faqir Hussain Dogar.

The participants were shown a documentary showcasing the Pak Army’s legendary victories, which left a strong emotional impact on the audience. The students added vibrant energy to the event with their patriotic tableaus, creating an atmosphere of deep national fervor.

Throughout the gathering, the hall echoed with spirited slogans like “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pak Army,” reflecting the unwavering support of the public for their defenders.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir said that the entire nation feels immense pride in this victory as the armed forces have made the country’s defense impregnable.

MPA Qudsia Batool expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty Allah and remarked that the valiant forces of Pakistan crushed the arrogance of India with bravery and determination.