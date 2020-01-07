Cane act to be implemented by sugar committees

Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that Cane act would be implemented through sugar committees as per Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that Cane act would be implemented through sugar committees as per Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directives.

According to the details,Provision of basic facilities to the people was among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said in a statement issued here. He added facilities were being ensured for industrial enterprises.

He directed the officers concerned regarding uplift of Punjab Social Security Institute that all resources were being made available to serve the public in effective manners.

He said that all the provincial departments under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister were moving forward towards development.