Cane Commissioner announces new sugarcane transportation fares

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Cane Commissioner announced on Monday the new sugarcane transportation fares in view of the decreasing diesel fuel price.

According to the new fares, the transporters could charge Rs.9.

4 per 40 kilograms for a distance of up to 10 miles and a maximum of Rs.26.16 per 40 kgs for the distance of between 66 to 70 kms.

The fares would increase after every 5 kilometres.

The Cane Commissioner directed the transporters to strictly comply with the government announced fares.