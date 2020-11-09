UrduPoint.com
Cane Commissioner Announces New Sugarcane Transportation Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:03 PM

The Sindh Cane Commissioner announced on Monday the new sugarcane transportation fares in view of the decreasing diesel fuel price

According to the new fares, the transporters could charge Rs.9.

4 per 40 kilograms for a distance of up to 10 miles and a maximum of Rs.26.16 per 40 kgs for the distance of between 66 to 70 kms.

The fares would increase after every 5 kilometres.

The Cane Commissioner directed the transporters to strictly comply with the government announced fares.

