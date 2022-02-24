UrduPoint.com

Cane Commissioner Appreciates OPC Punjab Over Relief To Expats

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Cane Commissioner Zaman Wattoo Thursday appreciated the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab for providing relief to expatriate Pakistanis by resolving their issues.

He visited the office of District Overseas Pakistanis Commission Jhang, according to a spokesperson for the OPC here.

District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Chairman Ijaz Hussain and others were also present.

The cane commissioner said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset to the country. He especially appreciated the tireless services, vision and revolutionary initiatives of OPC Vice Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood and his team for overseas Pakistanis.

Ijaz Hussain gave a briefing on the working of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Jhang, overseas Pakistanis' nature of grievances with various institutions, procedure for resolving issues, success rate and other issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

