Open Menu

Cane Commissioner Revises Transport Charges Of Sugar Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Cane Commissioner revises transport charges of Sugar mills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Cane Commissioner Sindh has revised the transport charges in all sugar mills for lifting sugarcane due to decrease in the price of diesel from Rs.306 to Rs.258 per liter.

According to details the transportation charges for 40 kg sugar cane from 1 to 10 miles have been fixed at Rs.

15.9 from Rs.17.02 and from 21 miles to 25 miles have been decreased from Rs.24,77 to Rs. 22.83. He further informed that these rates will be applicable with immediate effect.

The Cane Commissioner will adjust rates accordingly if diesel prices fluctuate by Rs. 5 or more.

Related Topics

Sindh Price All From

Recent Stories

realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

35 minutes ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

40 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

1 hour ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

2 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

2 hours ago
 Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

2 hours ago
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

4 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan