Cane Commissioner revises transport charges of Sugar mills

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Cane Commissioner Sindh has revised the transport charges in all sugar mills for lifting sugarcane due to decrease in the price of diesel from Rs.306 to Rs.258 per liter.

According to details the transportation charges for 40 kg sugar cane from 1 to 10 miles have been fixed at Rs.

15.9 from Rs.17.02 and from 21 miles to 25 miles have been decreased from Rs.24,77 to Rs. 22.83. He further informed that these rates will be applicable with immediate effect.

The Cane Commissioner will adjust rates accordingly if diesel prices fluctuate by Rs. 5 or more.