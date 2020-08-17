Cane growers to submit claims with concerned sugar mills: Cane Commissioner

The Cane Commissioner Sindh Umar Farooq Bullo Monday advised the cane growers to submit their claims to concerned sugar mills on account of Quality Premium 1998-1999 to 2019-2020 in compliance to order of the Sindh High Court of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Cane Commissioner Sindh Umar Farooq Bullo Monday advised the cane growers to submit their claims to concerned sugar mills on account of Quality Premium 1998-1999 to 2019-2020 in compliance to order of the Sindh High Court of Sindh.

In it order in C.P.No.

D-3458 and 5507 of 2019 passed by Sindh High Court on 19-12-2019, the Cane Commissioner informed that the management of concerned sugar mills were directed to make arrangement for receiving their claims regarding liabilities of Quality Premium and also take steps for payment after verifying the claims within two months.

The Cane Commissioner advised sugarcane growers to intimate their claims in his office situated at Block-B Shahbaz Building Hyderabad for compliance to orders of Sindh High Court.