UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cane Growers To Submit Claims With Concerned Sugar Mills: Cane Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Cane growers to submit claims with concerned sugar mills: Cane Commissioner

The Cane Commissioner Sindh Umar Farooq Bullo Monday advised the cane growers to submit their claims to concerned sugar mills on account of Quality Premium 1998-1999 to 2019-2020 in compliance to order of the Sindh High Court of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Cane Commissioner Sindh Umar Farooq Bullo Monday advised the cane growers to submit their claims to concerned sugar mills on account of Quality Premium 1998-1999 to 2019-2020 in compliance to order of the Sindh High Court of Sindh.

In it order in C.P.No.

D-3458 and 5507 of 2019 passed by Sindh High Court on 19-12-2019, the Cane Commissioner informed that the management of concerned sugar mills were directed to make arrangement for receiving their claims regarding liabilities of Quality Premium and also take steps for payment after verifying the claims within two months.

The Cane Commissioner advised sugarcane growers to intimate their claims in his office situated at Block-B Shahbaz Building Hyderabad for compliance to orders of Sindh High Court.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Hyderabad 2019

Recent Stories

Masood vows to explode false narratives about Kash ..

16 minutes ago

HFZA, SAIF Zone sign 2 MoUs

16 minutes ago

Man die in Khulak road accident

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 17 Aug 2020

6 minutes ago

Prosecutors Appeal for Compensation Over Kama Rive ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.