Cannabis possession case; Accused sent on judicial remand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday granted 14 days judicial remand to an accused arrested by Hyderabad Police for selling cannabis (Bhang).

The Chhalgari police have arrested accused Muhammad Ali alias Babu s/o Sajjan Siyal from Maso Bhurgari link road during raid and recovered 5 kilogram of cannabis from his possession.

Police also registered a case under section 3/4 prohibition enforcement of Hadd order (PEHO) against the accused and produced him in the Court of Civil Judge and the Judicial Magistrate No.4.

The court, after examining the case, have sent the accused to jail on 14-days judicial remand.