Canola cultivation should be started from September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of canola from the advent of September and complete it up to October 20 to get the maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation, including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agriculture experts byvisiting the office timing, he added.