Canola cultivation should be started from September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to prepare their lands for starting cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.