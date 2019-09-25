Canola cultivation should be started immediately

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it by October 31 to get maximum yield.

According to spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from the agriculture department,he added.