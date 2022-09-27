(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Extension department distributed canola seeds among farmers of the district under the National Oil Seed Enhancement Programme 2022-23 in order to expand production of home-grown edible oil.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the office of agriculture department, wherein Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar along with District Director Agriculture Abdul Qayyum Khan gave away hybrid canola seed to the growers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the population of the district was largely dependent on the farming and agriculture sector and the initiative would help strengthen the farmers and their families financially by selling the commodity at market at good rates, besides gaining health benefits on consumption of the edible oil.

He also listened to the problems of the farmers and assured that pragmatic measures would be taken for resolving their issues.

Agriculture Director Abdul Qayyum Khan said that initially 1,000 kilograms of hybrid canola seeds were being provided to farmers on a first come, first served basis and added the subsidy would be extended through Kisan cards.

Earlier, the DC was taken round to various sections of the department, wherein he was briefed about various measures being adopted for the agriculture development and welfare of farmers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to the City Hospital and checked the cleanliness condition. He also inquired about availability of medicines and other facilities to patients.

He directed that no negligence would be tolerated pertaining to provision of best healthcare services to people of the area.