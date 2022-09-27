UrduPoint.com

Canola Seeds Distributed Among Lakki's Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Canola seeds distributed among Lakki's farmers

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Extension department distributed canola seeds among farmers of the district under the National Oil Seed Enhancement Programme 2022-23 in order to expand production of home-grown edible oil.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the office of agriculture department, wherein Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar along with District Director Agriculture Abdul Qayyum Khan gave away hybrid canola seed to the growers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the population of the district was largely dependent on the farming and agriculture sector and the initiative would help strengthen the farmers and their families financially by selling the commodity at market at good rates, besides gaining health benefits on consumption of the edible oil.

He also listened to the problems of the farmers and assured that pragmatic measures would be taken for resolving their issues.

Agriculture Director Abdul Qayyum Khan said that initially 1,000 kilograms of hybrid canola seeds were being provided to farmers on a first come, first served basis and added the subsidy would be extended through Kisan cards.

Earlier, the DC was taken round to various sections of the department, wherein he was briefed about various measures being adopted for the agriculture development and welfare of farmers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to the City Hospital and checked the cleanliness condition. He also inquired about availability of medicines and other facilities to patients.

He directed that no negligence would be tolerated pertaining to provision of best healthcare services to people of the area.

Related Topics

Agriculture Abdul Qayyum Khan Oil Visit Market Best

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

3 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

3 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

4 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

4 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.