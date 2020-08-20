UrduPoint.com
Canola To Be Cultivated On 100 Acres

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

To produce edible oil locally, the Agriculture Extension department will provide canola seeds to farmers for cultivation on 100 acres in the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :To produce edible oil locally, the Agriculture Extension department will provide canola seeds to farmers for cultivation on 100 acres in the district.

This was stated by the focal person Agriculture Extension Programm Haripur Ejaz Malik talking to the media persons here.

He further said that the seeds would be available on payment at the sub-office of the agriculture department in Ghazi, Khanpur and Haripur.

Ejaz Malik stated that to increase the edible oil production in the district, during the current season, the crop would be cultivated on 100 more acres.

The focal person disclosed that the government would pay Rs 5,000 subsidy to each farmer in the district who would cultivate canola and had allocated .5 million rupees in that regard.

He maintained that during the current season, the government would also provide 50 Kg wheat seeds per farmer.

Ejaz Malik urged the farmers to visit their nearest agriculture extension center for the purchase of wheat and canola seeds where the seeds would be provided on a first come first serve basis.

